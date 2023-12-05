Cormark Weighs in on Quorum Information Technologies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a report released on Friday, December 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Quorum Information Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

QIS stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$46.22 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

