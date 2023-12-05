Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 23,725 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 23,725 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $475,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,239,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,212,829.20.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $45,375.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $45,100.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 40.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coursera by 19.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Coursera by 67.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coursera by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

