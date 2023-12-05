Cousins Properties Incorporated to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cousins Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

