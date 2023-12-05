Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 156,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,036,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Specifically, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,631,603.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,565 shares of company stock worth $11,658,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

