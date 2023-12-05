Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. Approximately 310,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 256,567 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.23.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 613,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares in the company, valued at $118,200,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,000 shares of company stock worth $18,464,400. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cricut Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cricut by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

