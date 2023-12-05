Critical Analysis: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and Dingdong (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $9.14 billion 0.10 $71.75 million $0.34 22.74 Dingdong (Cayman) $3.58 billion 0.13 -$118.07 million ($0.03) -67.33

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.49% 16.46% 1.30% Dingdong (Cayman) -0.21% 24.60% 1.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Arko and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arko and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $5.15, indicating a potential upside of 154.95%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Arko.

Volatility and Risk

Arko has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arko beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

