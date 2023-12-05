Critical Analysis: CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) versus Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 27.44% 5.52% 1.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLP and Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $12.85 billion N/A $135.74 million N/A N/A Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.59 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CLP and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than CLP.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats CLP on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

