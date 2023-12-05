Critical Analysis: Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Embecta has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Embecta alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embecta and iRhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.12 billion 0.96 $70.40 million $1.21 15.47 iRhythm Technologies $410.92 million 6.71 -$116.15 million ($3.46) -26.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.8% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Embecta and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 iRhythm Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Embecta presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.53%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $131.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.01%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Embecta.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 6.28% -20.56% 13.88% iRhythm Technologies -22.19% -46.35% -24.13%

Summary

Embecta beats iRhythm Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.