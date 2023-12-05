Critical Analysis: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) & Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Finward Bancorp pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and First Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.50 million 1.32 $15.08 million $2.52 8.44 First Capital $41.87 million 2.06 $11.90 million $3.95 6.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 11.49% 8.62% 0.55% First Capital 26.71% 14.65% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Capital beats Finward Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, credit cards and other personal loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.