CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Up 2.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €64.40 ($70.00) and last traded at €64.25 ($69.84). 87,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.80 ($68.26).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.27.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.