DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.85). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $72.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.92. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 685.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Okta by 110.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,973,000 after purchasing an additional 522,489 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.