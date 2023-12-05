Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.12% of Daseke worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Daseke by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 55,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $222.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

