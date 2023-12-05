DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.56. 17,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 97,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 price target on shares of DATA Communications Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.13. The firm has a market cap of C$140.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.91.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of C$122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.68 million. Research analysts forecast that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.2700803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

