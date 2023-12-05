DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.56. 17,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 97,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 price target on shares of DATA Communications Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCM
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of C$122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.68 million. Research analysts forecast that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.2700803 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.