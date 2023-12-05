Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Trading Down 13.6%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Datatec Stock Down 13.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

