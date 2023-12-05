DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Down 2%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

DATATRAK International Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

