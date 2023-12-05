DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at DexCom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock worth $1,196,790 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

