Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.