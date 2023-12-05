DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,465 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 102.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 183.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $16,891,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other news, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,400 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.74.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

