Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 446,589 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,107,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of First Advantage worth $32,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Advantage by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,913,000 after acquiring an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,602,000 after acquiring an additional 243,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in First Advantage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 222,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,544,000 after buying an additional 101,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of FA stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joelle M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,986.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 169,510 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $2,422,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,071.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joelle M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,986.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

