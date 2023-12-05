Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.82 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.93% of Newmark Group worth $31,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

