Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.67 Million Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,187 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.50% of Movado Group worth $32,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

