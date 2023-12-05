Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 434,908 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.71% of MillerKnoll worth $30,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 170.46%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

