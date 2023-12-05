Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.24% of Hanmi Financial worth $33,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

