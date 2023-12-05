Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Dover alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $143.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dover by 2,173.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $9,208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 33.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dover by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.