Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Price Performance

DRVN stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Driven Brands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 685,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,036,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,559,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

