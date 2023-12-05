Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,145,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day moving average of $174.64.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

