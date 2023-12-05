EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.56.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

