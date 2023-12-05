East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) versus Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Head-To-Head Review

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) and East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenbrier Companies and East Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrier Companies 1 1 2 0 2.25 East Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00

Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than East Japan Railway.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Greenbrier Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. East Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Greenbrier Companies pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East Japan Railway pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

90.5% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of East Japan Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and East Japan Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrier Companies $3.94 billion 0.31 $62.50 million $1.87 20.94 East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A $84.74 0.11

Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than East Japan Railway. East Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenbrier Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and East Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrier Companies 1.58% 7.05% 2.53% East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats East Japan Railway on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services. The company is also involved in the operation of aerial cableway and parking lot; advertising and promotion; books and magazines publication; automobile maintenance and repair; hotel and restaurant management; civil engineering and general construction; facilities construction; and electricity supply businesses. In addition, it engages in the sale of prepaid vouchers, memberships for sport and leisure facilities, including golf and tennis clubs; and oil, gas, and car accessories; travel goods, food, beverages, liquors, medicines, cosmetics, and daily necessities. Further, the company is involved in the sale, leasing, management, and brokerage of real estate properties; manufacture of transport-related machinery and equipment, as well as precision and industrial machinery and tools; production and sale of signs and information boards; and establishment and management of recreation areas, physical fitness facilities, cultural facilities, preparatory schools and other educational facilities, and movie theaters. Additionally, it engages in the production of beverages and liquors; processing and sale of marine products; manufacture and sale of aggregates, masonry materials, concrete posts, and blocks; sale of tickets for events; and photo development activities. As of April 1, 2023, the company operated 1,681 railway stations and 7,401.2 kilometers of railway network. East Japan Railway Company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

