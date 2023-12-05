Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director David Maclennan Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 67.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

