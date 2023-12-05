Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $93.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 783,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,031 shares.The stock last traded at $110.91 and had previously closed at $110.20.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESTC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $425,963.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

