Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

