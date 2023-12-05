Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.7 %

EDR opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,343,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.