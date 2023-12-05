ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Up 7.6%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 107,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 58,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 207.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

