Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

EVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Enviva has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other Enviva news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

