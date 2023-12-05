Estée Lauder Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,969 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 8,600 call options.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 5.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $280,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.