Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 6,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.