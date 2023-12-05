Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Everi worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Everi by 1,241.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $930.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.17. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

