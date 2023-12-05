Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Update

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Exponent Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPO

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after buying an additional 408,295 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.