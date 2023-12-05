F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. KeyCorp lowered their price target on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,299 shares of company stock worth $1,483,572. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $173.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

