Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $1,142.44 and last traded at $1,142.44, with a volume of 11161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,127.71.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

