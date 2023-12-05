Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RACE opened at $353.41 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $209.88 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

