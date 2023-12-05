Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FQAL opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $330.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

