First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FQVLF. Scotiabank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

