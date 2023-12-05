First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 725,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 878,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,518,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after buying an additional 1,856,281 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 170.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,752,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after buying an additional 1,104,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1,318.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after buying an additional 932,916 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.