First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 725,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 878,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
