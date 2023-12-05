First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.33. 1,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

