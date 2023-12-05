First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.33. 1,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.