First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.25 and last traded at $86.63. 54,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 52,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
