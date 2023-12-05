First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.25 and last traded at $86.63. 54,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 52,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $247,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.