First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $64.16. Approximately 15,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 18,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $298.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 31.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 103.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

