First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.98 and last traded at $97.30. Approximately 101,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 79,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1589 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,414.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

