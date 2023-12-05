First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.98 and last traded at $97.30. Approximately 101,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 79,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1589 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
