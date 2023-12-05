FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Up 13.6%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 310,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 608% from the average daily volume of 43,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on FlexShopper from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

