Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Flywire worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.44 and a beta of 0.94. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,103 shares of company stock worth $1,833,183. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

